Dan Kimball is my hero

Dan Kimball and I spent years together working in the criminal courts. Although there were times that I didn’t agree with him, he couldn’t have made me prouder than when he wrote The Olympian article about Gun Curbs. Dan is right. The AR-15 assault weapon should be banned.
My residence is in the 35th Legislative District. This district includes the area of Thurston County that runs from Alpine Hills, Black Lake, Littlerock, Scott Lake to Indian Summer. Our state senator is Tim Sheldon. Our state representatives are Drew MacEwen and Dan Griffey. All three men have taken money from the National Rifle Association.
There is a bill in the State Legislature to regulate assault weapons (1387 and 5444). The legislators in the 35th District need to vote for this bill. Should they fail to support this regulation of assault weapons, then we will need to remove Sheldon, McEwen and Griffey in November. Our grandchildren must be protected from guns that are designed for nothing other than mass murder. We have a duty to vote to protect them.
