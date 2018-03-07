We need to bring back the ban

Why do people own AR-15 weapons? Second amendment rights, defense against a possible government takeover, protecting ones family from similarly armed criminals are some of the reasons given. But I feel if they were being candid, most would admit they own them because they are fun and a thrill to shoot. There are numerous arguments against the other reasons, and none would ever convince those people, so let me make my case against the most popular reason.
In 1984, someone poisoned a bottle of Tylenol, killing seven innocent people. Along with other product tampering incidents, this caused packaging changes that are inconvenient and often exasperating. In 1987, a young girl was killed playing lawn darts. They have been since banned. Many people seem to enjoy, or at least would prefer, to drive drunk, text and drive, drag race on city streets, or let their kids ride without seat restraints. However, we have found it prudent to restrict or outlaw these activities.
I realize many responsible gun owners enjoy rapidly shooting their semiautomatic weapons at gun ranges, but I have to believe that a vast majority of them can see the wisdom of sacrificing one of the ways they have fun in order to prevent the nut cases out there from inflicting vastly more carnage than the seven deaths caused by the Tylenol poisoning. Living in a civilized society by necessity includes some infringements on our freedoms to ensure the safety of innocent citizens, especially our children.
