Good to see Inslee call out Trump

I’m heartened by Gov. Inslee standing up to our so-called Commander-in-Chief over bringing more weapons into our Washington schools. State Sen. Patty Kuderer listened to people in a Town Hall discussion in Redmond. Reporters can benefit by talking to Patty and legislators who were there.
Soon all Washington schools will be faced with high school student’s “March for Our Life” asking to do away with military assault weapons supporting our public safety -- or not. As a former veteran, combat engineering officer in Vietnam with my AR assault rifle and .45 caliber sidearm, I lost two of my troops on their first day in country plus many wounded alongside them. No one can forget such slaughter. None of our children or teachers should experience this.
Deadly assault rifles are readily available to teenagers in Washington, all our communities. Seventy two weapons were recently stolen from a gun store in Bellevue. Never recovered! A teenager was apprehended, but not his two accomplices. There really is no defense if a crazy wants to shoot slaughter people in church or school or public venues. Our mental health system is broken, poorly supported by taxpayers, elected city and county leaders; and will take decades to fix. Homeless people with obvious mental deficiencies wander our streets, libraries, grocery stores and malls.
I’m concerned that the spokeswoman for the NRA’s 5 million members claims traditional media “loves mass shootings.” Lock her up! Military assault weapons must be made illegal to sell in Washington.
