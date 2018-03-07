Public records: Another viewpoint

Let’s take a quick look on how public records are handled by the different branches of Washington government.
COURT RULES GR 31-1 (Article IV entity)
.....DISPUTE RESOLUTION: Administrative before Court Challenge
.....PRIVACY: Broad exemptions to release
.....PROFITEERING: Not Available
SENATE BILL 6617 (Article II entity)
.....DISPUTE RESOLUTION: Administrative Only
.....PRIVACY: Specific exemptions plus Legislator options to release
.....PROFITEERING: Not Available
AGENCIES RCW 42.56 (Article III entity)
.....DISPUTE RESOLUTION: Direct Court Challenge available
.....PRIVACY: Specific listed exemptions to release
.....PROFITEERING: Major League if you want to.
Washington State is the only state that offers a financial incentive to game the system. It would be foolish to subject the legislators to this incentive, creating massive requests and constant expensive litigation.
It would be better to correct the flaws in the current PRA legislation.
Comments