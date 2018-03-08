Letters to the Editor

Military parades are for dictators

By Jean Garwood

Lacey

March 08, 2018 03:48 PM

A war parade? This is the kind of parade that dictators around the world use to try to intimidate their enemies and, more importantly, their own citizens.

To have tanks and missiles parade past Trump’s luxury hotel is money spent that would be a total waste of taxpayer dollars. That money could help in eliminating homelessness and poverty in our country.

The purpose of this parade is to let Trump play dictator for a day, further eroding democracy and pushing our country even closer to authoritarianism. This display is not normal nor what we do in a democracy.

