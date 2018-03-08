Act now on climate change

Over the last several years we have had a number of organizations promoting different versions of a carbon tax. Now these organizations have come together and are supporting one carbon tax, Senate Bill 6203. SB 6203 is a very good bill. It takes into consideration how a tax on carbon will affect private citizens, business, industry, agriculture, forestry, Indian tribes, etc., and makes allowances so that all parties are treated fairly. It is very well thought out. Please contact your legislators and ask them to support SB 6203.
The climate is changing at an accelerating rate. The longer we wait to control climate change, the more difficult and costly it will be. We can’t wait any longer. We must act now. Please support SB 6203.
