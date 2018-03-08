Grateful to the Capital Medical Center staff

I am grateful and appreciative of the surgery that was performed on Feb. 27 at Capital Medical Center. Dr. Milan S. Moore did this surgery — it was a complete hip replacement. He did a wonderful job and I am thankful because I can already tell I am on the mend, it is that evident.
First of all I want to thank my Father, the good Lord Jesus, for laying his healing hands on me as well guiding the surgeon's hands to do a wonderful job on my hip. I am aware that it's your job and your staff's as well, however, you all went the extra mile to add the TLC (tender loving care) in all of your demeanor, Everybody who works there was very kind and thoughtful towards me.
