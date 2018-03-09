Why are other countries safer gunwise?

Some naïve public figures, and others who are simply cowards, tell us the ways to reduce gun killings in America are such fantasies as: foolproof mental health programs; better parenting; armed school staff; perfect law enforcement; harsher penalties for gun crimes; etc.
According to UN research, America is the premier gun-killing nation of the civilized world. For instance, our neighbors in Canada have about one-sixth the number of gun homicides that we do per million citizens. Finland has one-seventh. Even Switzerland, with its unique militia system, sees only a quarter as many gun homicides per million.
Why? Do these other first world nations have perfect mental health programs, perfect parenting, perfect policing, etc.? There’s no sign of that. How many of their educators are packing firearms to work? None. And yet, many fewer children and adults are shot to death.
It’s really pretty simple. They have clear, uniform, limiting laws about firearm possession. Unlike the USA, every village idiot or would-be Rambo is not entitled to buy a lethal weapon. Firearms with no legitimate civilian purpose, like AR-15s, are prohibited altogether. Citizens are expected to be safe by relying on their common sense, their community, and their democratically chosen government.
And it works. Far, far better than our present non-system.
