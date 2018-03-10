Gun culture: America's delusional disorder

As a society, we suffer from a collective delusional disorder which is embodied in the pronouncements of the NRA, and in the bloody corpses of gun violence victims. With unrecognized irony, the NRA posits unrestricted gun ownership as the primary pillar of individual liberty. Yet, in point of fact, the 2nd Amendment is the direct spawn of our collective original sin, human slavery.
The 2nd Amendment was written by several slave-owning Founding Fathers to guarantee the rights of a “well-regulated militia” to bear arms. However, the intent of these Founding Fathers was not to ensure individual gun ownership, but to ensure the existence of slave patrol militias in Virginia and other slave states against possible federal interference.
A delusion is an unshakable belief in something untrue or not based on reality. The NRA is the poster child of our delusional disorder, yet our craven politicians cave to their money and blindly obey their dictates.
In the wake of the young victims of the Parkland, Florida, massacre, it would behoove us all to reflect upon our collective gun psychosis. Perhaps, the clear eyes and voices of the young Parkland survivors will lead the way.
