Arming teachers causes more risk

Should classroom teachers be armed? I’d like to relay a conversation based on my teaching at Maple Lane High School in Rochester. MLHS was a state-operated rehabilitation facility for teenage felons (now shuttered as such). When I first started teaching there, I asked a security guard if he had a gun on him. He looked at me incredulously and said: “Think about it. If the residents here knew I had a Glock on my person, they would figure out a way to jump me and take it. No guns here at Maple Lane. No way!”
However, every teacher and most staff had a two-way radio. If there was a problem, we could call security staff (who were constantly roaming the building) and request assistance. Depending on the urgency radioed in, a trained guard could show up in no more than 60 seconds. Granted, we were a different kind of high school facility, but never was anyone killed by a gun.
When I started there, we had eight “murder-one kids” who would now be sentenced to adult corrections. Note: Their killings were not committed in schools.
Hey, here’s an idea: Arm congressional members, and save tons of taxpayer dollars on professional security staff at the federal level.
