Students offer leadership toward sanity

Noteworthy to see a positive shift today in the “American trajectory.” Seeing high school kids standing up for their right to not be shot to death in school is a positive step. I wish them strength, courage and success. Adults in America have clearly established an unwillingness to do anything about the obscenity of gun violence.
From a practical perspective, I believe the NRA has become essentially a terrorist organization. I think the term terrorist is used much too liberally, but does actually apply to the NRA that now exists. With clear political intent, the NRA deliberately advocates for the proliferation of weapons that have a certainty of being used to kill large numbers of innocent people -- in schools, in churches, at concerts.
Military assault rifles were designed and built for the purpose of rapidly killing as many people as possible. There is absolutely no moral justification for allowing access to these weapons by the general public.
Perhaps the next generation can lead us back to sanity.
