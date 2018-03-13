Letters to the Editor

Driving rushed too much a risk

By Miranda Robinson

Olympia

March 13, 2018 03:22 PM

I nearly witnessed a man get run over the other day. He was in the crosswalk when a car ran the red light. Thankfully, he saw the car coming and jumped back onto the sidewalk. With my heart pounding, I knew this was becoming a big problem in Olympia. As a new mom, I’m hesitant to press the gas when the light turns green because someone may come hurling through the intersection and plow into me.

I understand we are all busy, our lives are very full and we are rushing to get from point A to point B. Light cycles, though, are only a few minutes long, and it’s not worth the risk. Please consider being a few minutes late rather than possibly taking a life.

