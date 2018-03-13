Who to blame? How about ourselves?

When things go wrong, we like to affix blame to others or things. Seldom do we take responsibility for the situation ourselves. Such is the current argument over gun control. The real problem is our culture.
We have embraced and encouraged the desensitization of violence and hurtful behavior over a very long period. Examples: paint ball, laser tag activities and first-person shooter video/computer games. If you’re under 18, you can’t go to a suntan salon or if younger than 17 purchase a first-person shooter “violent video/computer game”. Hmm…really?
If we don’t engage in those activities we can always go to the theaters or stream movies that have plenty of the same activities for the viewer, i.e. “Annihilation,” coming soon to a theater near you. The media’s inclusion of graphic fatal injury details in cases such as the Powell child murder in 2012 were totally outrageous and unnecessary.
If you don’t like/agree with something, just dress up in all black, wear a mask, raise Cain and don’t worry about prosecution for any assaults or damages you commit. Because, there won’t be any.
We love our technology. Cyber bullying 24/7 has a tremendous negative impact on our youth, young adults and workplace cultures. I can hide behind a false name and say things about you I would never say to your face. Of course, parents really do keep an eye on their children’s use of technology.
To say guns are the problem is the same as saying the pencil/pen/keyboard is responsible for misspelled words.
