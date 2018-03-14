Missing Middle Housing means rezoning your neighborhood

One of the largest re-zones in Olympia’s history has gone unnoticed by many Olympians. To many that are just finding about Missing Middle Housing they feel the city of Olympia has quickly and quietly pushed through the proposal.
Missing Middle Housing is proposing new housing types to meet a community need of accessible and affordable housing. A stated objective is “blend multi-family housing into neighborhoods.” One proposals that does not sit well with some is the rezone that would affect single family homes on lots (known as R 4-8) and instead allow for construction of duplexes or the right to convert a single-family home to a du/tri or four-plex. Is a multifamily the right thing in your neighborhood?
They are also proposing that any lots within 600’ of a bus line would allow tri and four-plex’s (including single family home conversions.) Even though there is plenty of areas within the City limits that are currently zoned for tri and four-plex’s that haven’t been developed yet. Many who live in a neighborhood without covenant, conditions and restrictions or CC&R’s will have to live with a neighbor’s decision to convert a home to a du/tri or fourplex. Some that think they will be protected by CC&R’s in their neighborhoods might be upset to find out that some CC&R’s have sunset clauses and have expired and no longer in effect.
Be sure and consider this and find out what might happen if the Missing Middle Housing passes.
