Hiding work-related information wrong

Since when was it legal to hide work-related business from your employers? I don’t believe our elected officials have the right to hide business-related items from the public who put them there -- as far as I’m concerned, they don’t.
The Freedom of Information Act was put into effect to prevent this type of behavior. Does this mean our state representatives are hiding a slush fund to pay off sexual harassment claims as their counterparts on the federal level have done? As far as I’m concerned, we pay you’re salaries and benefits, and that makes the citizens of Washington your boss. In a normal job, you could be fired for this.
This law could hide any number of criminal acts or personal indiscretions, and I don’t believe you have the right to hide information that pertains to your jobs. I personally believe that type of law should have been approved by your employers, i.e. the people of this state. Clean up your act. We the people are getting tired of the lies and hidden agendas. You represent us and it’s time to start acting like it.
