Governor hypocritical on guns vs. law

Can someone help me out here, please? Our governor is saying that we should have stricter laws for gun control at the national level, but it’s OK for Washington to ignore other national laws, like immigration laws and drug enforcement laws? How do you suppose that sounds to the students at schools here in Washington? Does that mean that they can pick and choose which laws they want to follow?
We already have a law against guns in schools, and we can’t enforce that. We have laws against using cell phones while driving, and we can’t enforce that. We have laws against buying tobacco until a certain age, and those aren’t enforced. So will someone please explain how another law is going to prevent a school shooting?
Comments