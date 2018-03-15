Time to fund schools another way besides levies

I am on a fixed income and hate levies to fund our schools. It all falls on the property owners. We are soon facing taxes equal to or more than our regular taxes for schools. We usually vote no on levies because our kids are grown and we have no grandchildren. We are taken along "for the ride" when levies pass. Military people vote yes, then leave the area.
There is a big difference between what you want and what you need in life. I think the schools want more than they need. The only fair way to fund schools is to adopt a state tax that everyone has taken out of their pay check. That way, the apartment dwellers can help us all pay less tax.
One other novel idea is to encourage middle school and high school kids to consider virtual school online. It is free and extracurricular activities are also available if you search them out. Elementary school kids need social interaction and discipline in learning skills so those kids should be in a brick and mortar school. These buildings are expensive to maintain and as far as access to computers goes, low-income families have the opportunity to get $10 a month internet service.
It is high time we as a community considered the huge expense we are passing on to our property owners and whether we really could change the way we have always done things for a better idea.
