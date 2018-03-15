Letters to the Editor

How do we explain Trump behavior?

By Rich Bakala

Olympia

March 15, 2018 03:12 PM

Let’s suppose for a minute that a child in your neighborhood school is referring to your child using derogatory and hurtful remarks. “Mom and Dad, last week on Monday he called me a dope; Tuesday, a slob; Wednesday, pathetic; Thursday, a perv; and Friday, a dummy. Yesterday, he called me a sleazebag and weird, and today, that I was without a properly functioning brain. On the bus home he called me a dummy, a clown and a spoiled brat.

I went to my teacher and the principal about this. They said that I would have to put up with it. ‘It was just Donald being Donald.’”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

View More Video