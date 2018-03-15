How do we explain Trump behavior?

Let’s suppose for a minute that a child in your neighborhood school is referring to your child using derogatory and hurtful remarks. “Mom and Dad, last week on Monday he called me a dope; Tuesday, a slob; Wednesday, pathetic; Thursday, a perv; and Friday, a dummy. Yesterday, he called me a sleazebag and weird, and today, that I was without a properly functioning brain. On the bus home he called me a dummy, a clown and a spoiled brat.
I went to my teacher and the principal about this. They said that I would have to put up with it. ‘It was just Donald being Donald.’”
