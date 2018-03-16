Need to do something to solve fossil fuel problem

We need 100 percent clean electricity. While our state has pledged to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, our actual greenhouse gas emissions remain about the same. Why is that? Because we continue to rely on fossil fuels.
Most greenhouse gas emissions in our state are from burning fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas and oil. Meanwhile, due to climate change, our fire seasons are longer and cost more. Rain events get more intense. Coastal flooding increases. What can we do? 100 percent fossil fuel-free electricity and electrifying transportation can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from energy use to near zero.
Can we do that? Yes! We have the technology now.
Can we afford to do it? Yes! Studies show that electricity from clean sources does not need to cost more than electricity from dirty sources. Solar, wind, and energy storage cost less each year, while the cost of fires, droughts, floods and sea level rise continues to increase.
It’s high time to do something real to solve our fossil fuel problem. I’m calling on my legislators Sen. Takko, Rep. Blake and Rep. Walsh, and all our Washington state legislators, to vote for 100 percent clean electricity now.
