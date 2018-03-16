Letters to the Editor

How to clarify city boundaries

By Karen Strand

Lacey

March 16, 2018 04:58 PM

Your recent article states that Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and unincorporated areas have “confusing city boundaries.” For example, some businesses that are not in Lacey have a Lacey zip code. Some residents who think they live in Olympia are living in unincorporated areas. A map gives the appearance of a jigsaw puzzle.

Well, I have a solution: Tumwater streets can be painted blue. Olympia streets can be painted purple, Lacey streets, yellow, and unincorporated areas, white. There! Now we will all know which city we live or work in! It will still have a jigsaw effect, but a pretty one. On second thought…

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chair lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

View More Video