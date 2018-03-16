How to clarify city boundaries

Your recent article states that Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and unincorporated areas have “confusing city boundaries.” For example, some businesses that are not in Lacey have a Lacey zip code. Some residents who think they live in Olympia are living in unincorporated areas. A map gives the appearance of a jigsaw puzzle.
Well, I have a solution: Tumwater streets can be painted blue. Olympia streets can be painted purple, Lacey streets, yellow, and unincorporated areas, white. There! Now we will all know which city we live or work in! It will still have a jigsaw effect, but a pretty one. On second thought…
