Can soaring prescription drug costs be controlled?

By Deborah Rice

Olympia

March 16, 2018 05:59 PM

The claim by some pharmaceutical companies that their prices reflect the high cost that goes into researching and developing new drugs is false. The New England Journal of Medicine reported that public institutions (such as the University of Washington) play a significant role in drug and vaccine development. Taxpayers already support these institutions financially.

The high costs charged by these companies is simply gouging. It is a transfer of money into the pockets of stockholders and CEOs. I don’t have a problem with profit, but gouging is wrong.

