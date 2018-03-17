School shooting cartoon on the mark

Glenn McCoy’s cartoon in the Feb. 22 Olympian showing a teenage boy holding a sign saying “Ban All Guns” and his mom holding a sign saying “And Violent Video Games” is the first and only sensible publication I have seen regarding the Feb. 14 slaughter at the Florida high school.
I have seen kids in my own family playing video games where they win by killing more bad guys than the bad guys kill them. They seem to be having lots of fun and show no remorse in killing as many as they can. They walk away seemingly de-sensitized to killing others.
You look at pictures of that boy in Florida. He does not look sorry, he looks smug. With all the problems that boy has, I’ll bet he has a dandy collection of violent video games.
