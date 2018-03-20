Raise age to purchase assault weapons

I have heard two interviews recently in which people opposed to raising the minimum age for purchase of assault weapons have stated some version of “18 is old enough to join the Army and carry an assault rifle so it should be old enough to buy one.” To paraphrase the Parkland, Florida, students, I call BS on that equivalency.
Before an 18-year-old in the Army can carry an assault rifle, they must pass recruit screening, receive intensive training, and prove they are qualified. Even then, there are severe restrictions on when and where they are allowed to have one in their possession, and they certainly are not permitted to parade around in public with it.
Finally, given that we have an all volunteer Army that is severely stretched by long running wars, I would simply tell any 18-year-old who expresses an interest in assault rifles to join up.
Comments