We need to save our Dreamer youth

The Dreamers (undocumented youth who were brought to the U.S. as children) were facing doomsday March 5, all because Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, would not call for a vote on a clean bill allowing these young people who know no other homeland to remain here and earn citizenship. This action is supported by 90 percent of the public, but Ryan instead is using the 800,000 Dreamers as a bargaining chip for a variety of un-American trade-offs.
We the People have invested billions of dollars in the education of the Dreamers growing up in our country. Now our investment is being stolen from us and given to foreign countries with the deportation of each Dreamer. What kind of “deal” is that?
Donald Trump is a white Nationalist and does not represent the American people. His scorn and hate for all people he considers insufficiently white is tearing families and communities apart and wasting our tax dollars.
Judges in California and New York have recently ordered the government to keep the Dreamers protected until legal challenges to Trump’s cruel order could be heard in court. This was promptly challenged directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Olympian (Feb. 28) brings a ray of hope for the 700,000 Dreamers still here. The Supreme Court refused to bypass the Appeals Court. This gives the Dreamers at least a year more of protection. By then, we should be able to take our government back and save our investment in the remaining Dreamers.
