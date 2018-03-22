Fix gun control laws, nix the NRA

I am a hunter and gun owner with a concealed-carry permit. I’ve been held at gunpoint and have held people at gunpoint. I’ve also shot at people to warn them, and have been fired upon to where I’ve known the sound of a bullet ripping past before the sound of the shot that fired it reached my ears. Guns have always been a part of my life. (I got my first BB-gun at 5.)
That said, I truly believe it is time to rethink gun control laws. When high school kids can legally purchase assault rifles and then use them to kill their classmates, things have got to change. Civil society does not need armed citizens toting weapons of war to keep the peace.
The argument that we need good guys with guns to stop bad guys with guns is simply a mindless chant. Really? So, we would somehow all be safer if every time we went in public many people we encountered were armed?
Just think of it. Would you really feel safer in a restaurant or bar if citizens in there had AR-15s slung over their shoulders? And what about a high school sporting event – would you feel safer at a local football game if there were dozens of fans walking around with pistols hanging from hip holsters?
Other countries have restricted gun access after mass shootings and have had resounding success in preventing any more massacres. The NRA prevents us from doing the same thing here.
