Legislators should lead, not mislead

On Feb 27-28, KUOW radio interviewed Sen. Tim Sheldon about the common-sense gun laws being introduced in our state Legislature. His response: “You need a change in the U.S. Constitution to implement some of these things.”
No, you don’t, Sen. Sheldon. The Second Amendment starts with the words “a well-regulated militia.” Note the word “regulated.” Indeed, for decade after decade in our history, there have been regulations on the books related to firearms. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia (not exactly known for his left-leaning positions) once stated, “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Sen. Sheldon and others need to do their homework and lead, not mislead us. Common-sense gun laws are entirely within the purview of the Second Amendment. A vast majority of Americans support them. We all need to ask why so many of our elected officials choose instead to mouth NRA propaganda and specious claims like Sheldon’s.
