Same age restrictions should apply to voting

This nation’s anti-gun faction is making political hay out of another tragic school shooting. One push is to make the legal age to purchase a firearm 21, up from 18. Let’s look at other areas where you have to be 21; you must be 21 to purchase liquor (approximately 2,500 teens die each year in drunk driving related accidents), you must be 21 to purchase cigarettes, you must be 21 to purchase a pistol, and you must be 21 to purchase marijuana.
If 18-year-olds don’t have the maturity to handle these life skills, what makes anyone think they have the maturity to vote in elections? The reality is the voting age was dropped from 21 to 18 during the Vietnam War. It was felt if an 18 could be drafted to go to war, they should be able to vote for the people sending them. There is no longer a draft and our brave young service men and women are volunteers to fight. Therefore it is only logical that the voting age should be returned to 21. It is common sense.
