Letters to the Editor

Olympia homeless are our problem, like it or not

By Michael Dean

Olympia

March 23, 2018 01:56 PM

During the Feb. 28 Olympia City Council meeting, the mayor indicated she would continue to push other mayors/communities (paraphrase) to do their share. She acknowledged that these other communities do give money but don’t take care of their own.

Fact: People with and without resources move to Olympia for various reasons, including our big social safety network. They don’t “commute” from Lacey or Tumwater -- they move here just as job transferees or a new hire. The homeless congregate in Olympia because it is a much more social and vivid environment than our sister communities and services are ubiquitous.

Mayor: You have take the good with the bad, the attractions of your city can also undermine it.. So this is our problem (I don’t like it, but it is a fair assessment). But were I these other communities, when you came calling to scold, I’d be forced to say: “Your’re welcome for the money but we’re not here to subsidize your fiscal and social problems. We have our own. Scram.”

