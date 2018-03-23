City isn’t doing anything to fix homeless problem

Is the Olympia City Council doing anything? About our homeless population explosion downtown? About the horrible roads downtown? Do any of the council members walk around town or drive on any city road other than Fourth and State (the only two decent roads in downtown)?
If they did, maybe they would have seen the same horrible living situations our homeless have created all around the bus stop and Union Gospel Mission areas. Or maybe they would get their teeth rattled driving the one block between State and Fourth on Franklin.
And don’t tell me the city has no money. The city passed a multi-million dollar bond for parks and recreation. Put the same effort in a bond for homeless housing and roads.
Here’s an idea: Renovate any of the several vacant buildings downtown for homeless shelters. Give people a place for shelter other than on the sidewalks under blue tarps.
The city is trying to attract downtown living with apartment buildings. Can those apartment buildings compete with blue tarp campers? Who wants to drive over busted roads to their apartment downtown? I’ll give the council a free walking tour of downtown and a ride in my truck with a cup of hot coffee anytime.
