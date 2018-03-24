Sea-level rise caused by carbon pollution is real

Amidst a blizzard of news events vying for our attention, let’s not forget that a business-as-usual approach to climate change is inexorably adding tremendous costs for our children and grandchildren.
A recent study headed by NASA scientists has shown that sea level is rising not at a steady rate, but an accelerating one. It is heartening that the city of Olympia is engaged with planning for that future, but we, who’ve caused the problem with our fossil fuel addiction, owe it to our children to minimize the costs. Weaning ourselves off the carbon-polluting economy is possible, and policies to help that are gaining bipartisan support nationwide. In Congress, the Climate Solutions Caucus has increased to 72 members (half Democrats, half Republicans), demonstrating increased interest at the national level.
Get involved, read up on the science and the political options. Contact your representatives and urge them to enact policies that will keep our coastal communities from, literally, going under.
