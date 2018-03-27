Why I jumped on the ‘Blue Wave’

I used to vote Republican, but I’m joining the “Blue Wave.”
What went wrong? I used to think Republicans would keep our taxes low, were business-friendly and were better for our economy.
We’ve seen the administration’s business-friendly attitude, which has boosted the economy and brought money back into the U.S. Bravo! However, history has taught us that our (nice) president Ronald Reagan’s “trickle down” theory, which is similar to Trump’s, resulted in a short-term boost to the economy but the deficit increased, taxes had to be increased, and income inequality really took off.
I’m turning blue because 83 percent of Trump’s tax breaks will go to the 1 percent. Here, that means that a person making more than $666,040 will see a $93,110 income tax cut while 53 percent of us will see a tax increase by 2027.
I’m turning Blue because my Republicans representatives wouldn’t consider a Democratic plan that would have fully funded education and resulted in a property tax cut for 3/4 of us. Republicans opposed it because it would have placed an increased burden on the wealthy. Now education will be funded directly via property taxes at a set rate, which will result in cuts to school funding for many, if not most, school districts.
I’m turning blue because the Republicans no longer believe in a balanced budget, running up a possible $1.2 trillion national debt so that we can give the 1 percent a great tax cut.
I think many other folks will be joining the “Blue Wave” with me.
