We need role models for America

I believe in America. Do you? America is in trouble. You can help. We must set an example for young people to follow by being role models. We cannot expect them to do what is right if we do not. It is up to us as parents, grandparents, educators, churches, and literally every adult to be a positive role model!
Young people watch what you do more than what you say — but both are important. Obey the law: stop at traffic lights and stop signs; use your turn signals; do not smoke or use drugs; eat healthy food and the list goes on. You get the picture, right?
Start being a role model if you are not already! It does not cost anything. You do not have to do anything. “Just walk the line, all the time.”
Teach our youth that corruption in government and business is not the right way. High morals, talking and acting right, and getting educated is.
We live in the greatest country on Earth. Let’s keep it that way! Our young people are the leaders of tomorrow! Be a role model. Lead and they will follow!
Think about this!
