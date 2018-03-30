It’s time to attack income inequality

The long-term trend of increasing income inequality over the past three decades can be traced back to tax reform in the late 1980s. The main culprit was sharp decreases in tax rates for capital gains. Unlike the recent tax reform, votes from Democrats were required for passage.
The reality of today is that many members of Congress are wealthy, and rich people often have sizeable incomes from capital gains. Many Democrats are now jumping on the Medicare for Everyone band wagon. Not a single one has suggested funding from increased tax rates on capital gains.
Fortunately, we can easily provide free health insurance and college tuition for all Americans simply by taxing capital gains at the same rates as earned income. The top tax rate for earned income is now 37 percent but the top tax rate for capital gains is still only 20 percent.
Incumbents from both political parties must be replaced. You can run for Congress by submitting a one page form to the Secretary of State in May and paying a filing fee of $1,740. This is 1 percent of the annual salary. Your position statement will appear in the online and print voters pamphlet.
