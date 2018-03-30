A protest? I don’t think so

147: The number of students witnessed going into a local Safeway store during the recent protest. It was obvious that the Parkland victims were important to these kids as they munched their donuts, drank their chocolate milk, and messed around with their friends.
It is not about safety; it is about gun control. Mine is locked safely in its box. It is harming nobody. It will be used only to protect me and mine from all oppressors, both foreign and domestic.
By the way, I’m a certified teacher, one of the few that believe students should be in classes. They are not pawns in a political agenda. They are kids that need direction. Teaching them to walk out of school is the wrong direction. I would step in front of a bullet for one of my kids. How about letting me carry my gun so I won’t have to do so?
Comments