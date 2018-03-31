Yes, voting really does matter

A vote is your most powerful form of protest. A vote is your most powerful weapon.
If you care about protecting our democracy from an increasingly authoritarian nationalistic regime: vote.
If you care more about protecting children than protecting assault weapons: vote.
If you care about equal protection of laws for all regardless of race, creed, or national origin, rather than just for select groups: vote.
If you care about access to health care for all and having women control their own bodies: vote.
If you care about the environment: vote.
The list goes on. Countless numbers have given their lives to protect our democracy; surely the rest of us can give a vote.
