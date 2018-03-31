Letters to the Editor

Yes, voting really does matter

By Rita K. Read

Lacey

March 31, 2018 03:08 PM

A vote is your most powerful form of protest. A vote is your most powerful weapon.

If you care about protecting our democracy from an increasingly authoritarian nationalistic regime: vote.

If you care more about protecting children than protecting assault weapons: vote.

If you care about equal protection of laws for all regardless of race, creed, or national origin, rather than just for select groups: vote.

If you care about access to health care for all and having women control their own bodies: vote.

If you care about the environment: vote.

The list goes on. Countless numbers have given their lives to protect our democracy; surely the rest of us can give a vote.

