State leads the way on net neutrality

Washington state recently became the first state to require equal treatment for all users of the internet. I deeply appreciate the Legislature and Gov. Inslee for taking this stand for the people.
The Legislature’s stand is especially welcome news in the face of the national government’s apparent goal to make its constituents suffer to the breaking point. In just the past few weeks, the roll-back of net neutrality, introducing a fatal flaw in the health care act to make it go bankrupt, shrinking of national monuments, undoing of Dodd-Frank restraints on bank practices, off-shore oil drilling, a trade war, the selling off of public lands, and the reduction of taxes on the super rich were announced.
We can only hope that the state can do even more to protect us from the rogue government that has arisen in Washington, D.C.
