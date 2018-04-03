I'm proud of our CHS students

I was so proud to see students at Capital High School walk out of class and tell the country they are not satisfied with our current gun laws.
Usually it is career politicians selling a package deal with gun control plastered glossy on the surface, heavy with emotional and financial commitments to their particular group. In contrast, when I heard Capital’s teens speak about fear and hope, it actually seemed like they were talking about fear and hope. Maybe they won’t get what they ask for, but perhaps they will loosen the stranglehold of the professionals on both sides enough so that the rest of us, including the kids, can make progress on this issue culturally as well as legally.
