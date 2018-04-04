We are all human even though we are different

Some of us white folk, especially progressives, want to believe we do not see black or brown or yellow in the spectrum of human color.
I would like to believe that, but I will tell you it is not true of me. When I first see a person of color, their color and then their gender are the first things I notice. That is not a bad thing unless I stop there. The only way I know how to become color blind is if I decide to get to know them and then over time they cease to be black or brown or yellow or even white but become a friend, and that is when their color fades into humanity. When I take the time to do that, it becomes easier to accept that I am one of them and we are human.
Gender does not fade but remains and both female and male deserve the same honor and the same respect because I am one of them, we are all human.
Comments