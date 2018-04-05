Culture says gun violence is OK against ‘terrorists’

As we fight to end gun violence at home, we must not forget to address the root cause of this violence — and no, I don’t mean violent video games. The root of domestic gun violence lies in our international practices of imperialist violence against civilians, including children. My generation, now in high school and college, has grown up learning that gun violence is OK as long as we practice it against “terrorists,” a term consistently defined by race and religion.
How can we be shocked that these individuals are exercising white supremacist violence when this is exactly what American culture has promoted their whole lives? We can no longer separate the killing of children in the Middle East and elsewhere from the killing of children at home, and we can’t solve one problem without solving both or the culture of violence will remain.
One step we can take in the right direction is to end our support for Israeli military detention of children in Palestine. If we all urge our reps to support HR 4391, a bill which ends U.S. financial support for child imprisonment, we can take a crucial step in reversing our culture of violence against children globally.
