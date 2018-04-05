We need to prevent war with North Korea

War with North Korea would be an appalling tragedy, not just for those close to the Korean Peninsula, but for all of us. America has 28,000 of our own troops on the peninsula and many people who care about them back here in the states, including Washington state.
The North Korean government is definitely a source of potential danger and causes suffering in its own country, but war will not improve the situation. Let us see what diplomacy can do.
I’m fearful of Trump’s tendency to act without thinking. Let’s make sure that the act of war requires the input of many thoughtful people. There are bills out now that would restrict the ability of the White House to wage war on its own. This would simply bring us back into compliance with the War Powers clause of the Constitution.
Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, please do the right thing and support Senate Bill 2047. Denny Heck, I urge you to add your name to House Resolution 4837.
