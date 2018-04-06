Principles don’t change with technology

New technological developments have always provided more efficient methods of completing a task, but for some reason in the digital age, proponents and policy makers seem totally unable to make the distinction between the developers’ or early adapters’ ability to advance new technology and the principles behind the publics’ basic rights of privacy and protection.
Our right to be secure in our persons, houses, papers and effects did not evaporate just because Mark Zuckerberg developed a method to send letters, photos and reproductions of news articles to our friends and family more quickly, any more then they did when mail went from being carried by horses to automobiles, or from automobiles to airplanes, or as we progressed from quill pens to word processors. If the Dodge Brothers or the Wright Brothers had claimed the right to open, read and re-distribute our mail and private personal information to persons we did not address it to, or to break in and snoop through our personal files just because their technological advances enabled us to send mail to more people faster, we would not have stood for it.
To our elected representatives at all levels, please keep in mind that new technological developments do not sanction you to abdicate protecting of our social norms and legal rights.
