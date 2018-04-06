Second Amendent about regulated militia

The moneygrubbing NRA and many of its incoherent members often base their gun obsessions on the Second Amendment’s use of the term “militia,” which they assume means anyone who owns a gun, not just commissioned law enforcers and the National Guard. I don’t agree, but let’s take a look at it.
Let’s regulate that mob well, as the Amendment requires. Let’s: raise the purchasing age for mankillers like the AR-15, or prohibit them altogether; let’s set up a comprehensive database to check out gun purchasers; let’s limit the size of cartridge magazines; let’s mandate in-home gun security; let’s limit the number of firearms individuals can own, and/or the frequency with which they feed their addiction through more purchases, etc.
If the gun nuts oppose “well-regulating” their precious “militia,” let them work to repeal the Second Amendment.
I don’t know the source, but I saw statements on TV that only 22 percent of American adults own a gun, and that half of all guns belong to 3 percent of the population. Why should the rest of us live in danger because of them?
Comments