Transgender ban violates Second Amendment

I see that President Trump has issued another order restricting (or banning) transgender persons serving in the military. This is a true violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The Second Amendment is about the right to serve in the military, not about carrying a gun around.
In 21st century language, the Second Amendment would read: “A trained and disciplined armed force is necessary to the security of a free State; therefore persons who choose to be part of that armed force shall not be prevented from serving.”
I hope you will call Trump out on this based on a correct interpretation of the Second Amendment.
