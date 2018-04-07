Parenting is part of gun violence problem

Wake up! The problem is not completely the guns. Part of problem is the way parents raise their children.
No old-fashioned family values. You put your children in front of a TV and turn it into a babysitter. You don’t have family dinners at a table together and share ideas. Children are raised with iPads and cell phones. They don’t know what “kick the can” is, how to respect their elders. Not all of them but more and more all the time.
They seek love and attention in the wrong places and people. I feel sorry for future generations.
