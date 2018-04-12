Fireworks industry pushing vote to overturn ban

The fireworks industry thinks Tumwater voters didn’t know what we voted for when we decided to stop living in a battle zone for the first week of every July. They’re pouring money and volunteers into an April 24th ballot measure to overturn Tumwater’s sensible ban on fireworks. Don’t let them do it!
Of all the arguments against fireworks, among the most compelling are the trauma it causes vets suffering from PTSD and the needless stress on family pets and other animals including wildlife. Tumwater already hosts an outstanding fireworks display each Independence Day at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course. That display will continue. Let’s focus our attention as a community there and leave fireworks to the professionals.
