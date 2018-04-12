Keep the fireworks ban in Tumwater

The fireworks industry, backed by paid signature gatherers, have succeeded in placing an initiative on the ballot that would overturn Tumwater’s ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks. This is the same ban that is also now in place in Lacey and Olympia. This ban takes effect this 4th of July after the voters of Tumwater passed an advisory ballot measure in the 2016 November election supporting a ban on fireworks.
This petition is forcing Tumwater to have an election on this topic again this April 24, at an election cost of over $100,000.
Of particular concern is that this initiative not only allows the sale and use of consumer fireworks again, but would also prohibit the Fire Chief and City Council from banning the use of these fireworks in extreme fire hazard conditions. We’ve had such conditions occur in the past and it was only a result of public restraint and good luck that we didn’t have a major fire occur.
These fireworks not only destroy the peace and quiet of our neighborhoods, but also scare our pets, pollute our water and air, and leave a mess on our streets. (Most consumer fireworks are now made with plastic parts that don’t degrade.)
We must not allow the greed of the fireworks industry, along with its disregard for safety and property damage, to overrule the desires of the majority of voters in Tumwater. Vote for maintaining the ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks in Tumwater.
Comments