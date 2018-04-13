We must deal with blight, not visit it

I read of the growing tourism fad of visiting abandoned industrial sites in the March 18 Olympian. As fascinating as that may be, in my community such venues are known as blight. I see such sites as a vivid reminder about the indifference of industrial might to the communities and to the people who labored. How much money does it take to create that much apathy, that much disregard for a community, to leave behind waste and wreckage?
The city of Shelton does not have a massive tour-friendly industrial abandonment, but there are blighted buildings and undeveloped and untended parcels. I have seen such blighted property fenced off, posted with NO TRESPASSING or DANGER signage, and then ignored. Is abandoned property permitted in any zoned area?
I would like to see instead of a tourist industry, a reckoning and a retrieval. Perhaps our code enforcement department could assess the property owners a financial penalty and an invitation to negotiate a timetable for returning this space to usefulness. The desired result is not financial gain for the city, but for an improved community. Return such real estate to garden space, or release it to the open market in an acceptable condition. To leave behind a wreck of industry or commerce or dwelling should be unacceptable in any society.
