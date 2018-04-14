Fireworks: It’s all about the money

In 2016 the voters of Tumwater voted to ban all fireworks except small harmless stuff in Tumwater. And now those who sell fireworks want to overrule our democratic process so they can again make money selling fireworks. Your pain is their gain. Almost all cities, including Olympia, Lacy and Tacoma, have banned fireworks.
They actually want to rescind the voters decision. Not only that, they want the City of Tumwater to foot the April 24th special election cost of $115,000. That’s your taxpayer money! Can you believe that? The repeal effort is funded by the fireworks industry.
This is a bad imitative for many reasons, just one of which is that it not only allows the sale and use of unsafe fireworks again, but it would also prohibit the Fire Chief and City Council from banning the use of fireworks even in extreme fire hazard conditions. Wow!
For more information go to FreedomFromFireworks.org.
