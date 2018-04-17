Keep the Tumwater fireworks ban

I’m joining the Tumwater firefighters in urging a “no” vote on Initiative 1 April 24 to keep Tumwater’s ban on home fireworks.
While I truly enjoy celebrating the 4th of July by watching the City of Tumwater’s public display of fireworks, I do not enjoy fireworks being set off next to my house and in my neighborhood before, during, and after the holiday.
The noise of random explosions disrupts the peace and quiet, startles people and pets. And I especially worry about the impact on veterans and others who struggle with PTSD.
Personally, I’m tired of cleaning up the firework debris that lands in my yard and driveway. Those who set off the fireworks have not come by to help clean it up. One year I came home from a picnic to find the remains of a firework on my wooden deck. So I’m also tired of worrying about the fire hazard.
In 2016, my fellow citizens in Tumwater voted to join the citizens of Lacey and Olympia who had already voted to ban personal fireworks effective in 2007 and 2013 respectively. Initiative 1, backed by the fireworks industry using paid signature gatherers, is an attempt to reverse Tumwater’s vote. The initiative even goes so far as to prohibit the Fire Chief and the City Council from banning fireworks under extreme fire hazard conditions, putting our properties at risk.
