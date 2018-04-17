Some observations about Harlequin Productions

The #MeToo movement is casting a much needed spotlight on unacceptable sexual behavior, especially on the part of those with power over others. Hopefully there will be meaningful and permanent change in cultural norms around this issue.
At the same time we need to guard against unwarranted collateral damage caused by a rush to correct a bad situation. The ongoing issue with Harlequin Productions is an example. Yes we must expect and demand decisive action in response to their problems, and it appears that is occurring. In return we, the theater-loving community, must continue to attend their productions and support them as they work through this.
My wife and I moved to Lacey early in 2017 from a region with many options for live theater. When we arrived here our cultural-radar was actively looking for the opportunities in our new home region. The cultural landscape of the South Sound would be greatly diminished by the loss of Harlequin Productions. It is up to them, and the rest of us, to ensure that does not happen.
